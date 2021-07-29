Nine Teens Busted In High Speed Police Chase

A 19-year-old-woman and eight teenagers aged between 13 and 17 have been arrested and charged over a high-speed police pursuit across the Hunter region.

Sighted in Newcastle and Macquarie and clocking over 200 kph, a police pursuit with the rogue youths ended when the Honda Civic was eventually abandoned at Cardiff.

WILD CHASE: Nine teenagers charged

A 15-year-old boy's been charged with a number of driving offences, while a 16-year old's been charged with breaching bail.

Six of the teens were released to their parents and will be dealt with to be reviewed under the Young Offenders Act, while the other three were charged with offences.

With most of the offenders from Western Sydney, they will also face charges of breaching Covid lockdown regulations.

