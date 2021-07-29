Nine Teenagers Caught Trying To Escape Police In Reckless Speed Chase

Nine teenagers aged 13 to 19 have been charged over a high speed chase through several Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs yesterday, July 28.

It was alleged that a grey Honda Civic was spotted traveling over 200km per hour on the Hunter expressway.

Teenagers Driving Recklessly Through Newcastle:

After spotting the vehicle, Officers immediately tried chasing after it but stopped at Wallsend for safety reasons.

However, the police helicopter kept an eye on the vehicle, which was finally abandoned in Cardiff around midday.

The teenagers are believed to be from Western Sydney and therefore are also facing penalties for breaching Covid health restrictions.

While 6 of the people involved have been released to their families and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, the other 3 have been charged.

A 19 year old and 16 year old were charged with, being carried in a vehicle without the owner’s consent and breaching bail.

The 15 year old has been charged with dangerous driving and serval other offenses.

