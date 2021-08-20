Nine People Charged Over Multi-Million Dollar Drug Syndicate

Nine people allegedly involved in a drug syndicate that laundered millions of dollars as well as trafficking large amounts of cannabis between Sydney and Adelaide have finally appeared in court.

Officers who stopped a semi-trailer at Truro last year found $228,000 in cash and 39 kilograms of cannabis hidden in the side of the trailer.

The alleged ring-leader of the group, Elie Khoury, a 34-year-old man from Wynn Vale is accused of laundering 4 million dollars through a sports betting account.

Officers revealed they broke the case wide-open through telephone intercepts, phone videos and security camera footage.

The case is adjourned until December.

