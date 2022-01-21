Nine Network Staff Outraged Over $2 Million Interview Deal With Cleo Smith's Parents

Nine Network staff are enraged after news emerged that the network paid an Australian record of $2 million for an interview with both four-year-old Cleo Smith and her parents.

Many network employees are concerned that four-year-old Cleo will be forced to recant her kidnapping which lasted a total of 18 days after she was taken from her family’s campsite, in front of cameras.

The $2 million deal is said to include an interview with Cleo’s parents, stepfather Jake Gliddon and Cleo’s mother Ellie Smith.

The interview is set to be aired on 60 minutes, cut into a six-part special for streaming service Stan and translated into print articles for Nine newspapers.

According to reports, the interview deal will cost approximately one quarter of the annual budget for 60 minutes.

The massive $2 million deal has further angered network staff following the Nine Network’s budget cuts.

According to industry sources, Nine Network boss Mike Sneesby went above and beyond for the deal in the hopes he would beat out Seven West Media for the deal.

The Source told PerthNow that the outrageous bid was made by an “inexperienced CEO” in an effort to prevent Seven from collecting higher ratings than Nine Network once again.

“It smacks of an inexperienced CEO who has got a rush of blood in his first bidding war,” the source said.

“Shareholders will be screaming. Kerry Stokes is an astute judge — he knows what a story is worth — and, instinctively, knew it wasn’t worth this much.

“Nine was scared at the end of the year after they lost their No. 1 position — this seems a desperate attempt to regain the mantle … and it won’t work.”

The bidding war has been ongoing since four-year-old Cleo was found back in November.

An air date for the interview is yet to be set with Cleo Smith’s alleged abductor Terence Kelly, yet to plead guilty to the charges against him.

