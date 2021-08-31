Nikki Webster Talks Disaster Auditions In Her Career As A Child Star

She an Aussie icon, so it really was no surprise Nikki Webster stepped up to the plate to audition for Uber Eats to be the fifth member of The Wiggles recently.

While the role sadly went to GREY Wiggle Simon Cowell, when we caught up with Nikki, she revealed her own nightmare audition stories and the one thing that set her apart from others when going for roles growing up.

We kind of think that we'd like to see Nikki in role of the 'Strawberry Wiggle', should Simon be too grumpy to come to work lol!

Check out her audition below!

You can also the auditions from Abbie Chatfield, Art Simone, and Dylan Alcott below!

