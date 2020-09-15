Nikki Webster Reveals John Farnham Is Still Collecting Strawberry Kisses Royalties

The Hit Network caught up with friend of the show Nikki Webster, to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the 2000 Olympic Games.

Whilst going through some highlights and behind the scenes moments, Nikki revealed that she's still in touch with several performers from the ceremony, including John Farnham who she revealed is collecting the royalties for her 2001 single, Strawberry Kisses.

Have a listen below:

