Nikki Webster Is Bringing Back An Edible Reboot Of Strawberry Kisses

Tbh, you aren’t Australian if you don’t know who Nikki Webster is… honestly you should be ashamed of yourself.

Yes, she's the former child star who rose to fame at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and for anyone who’s been missing, wishing, missing Nikki’s ‘Strawberry Kisses’ since 2001, fear no more because from the bottom of our heart, boy we gotta tell you this… Australia’s best-loved one-hit wonder is back and she has rebooted her catchy and much-loved hit in edible form.

‘Strawberry Kisses’ THE HIT…mixed with food? Now we are talking.

Nikki has partnered with Deliveroo to launch a strawberry and chocolate dessert called (of course) “Strawberry Kisses”. The sweet treat from Australia's sweetheart will be available from Max Brenner, exclusively via the Deliveroo app.

Her dish was created to mark One-Hit Wonder Day, and in celebration of the occasion, the dish will cost just $1.

The best part? Nikki also worked with the team at Max Brenner to develop a dish that captures the essence of her platinum-selling smash hit from 2001.

Nikki stated, “Strawberry kisses will always stand out to me as a memorable moment in my career. I am so pumped to bring the nostalgia alive for the many Australians who shared this moment with me. I’ve definitely been missing strawberry kisses since 2001, and I can’t wait to bring it back this week with a tasty treat (that will be just as sweet).”

Nikki Webster’s limited edition ‘Strawberry Kisses’ is available via Max Brenner on Deliveroo now for $1 whilst stocks last.

We know what we are getting for dessert!

