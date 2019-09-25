Nikki Webster Has Commented On All Those The Masked Singer Rumours

If you have been like the rest of Australia the past two nights, you would’ve been glued your TV trying to see if you could guess who was behind the mask on The Masked Singer!

So far, two have been revealed, Gretel Killeen and sports legend, Brett Lee.

There is another that hasn’t actually been revealed, but us Aussies think we have cracked the code of who is the alien!

With many people guessing that it could be Nikki Webster!

Now, the Sydney 2000 Olympics icon and Strawberry Kisses singer has broken her silence to the Daily Telegraph, revealing that she is “so flattered” by the rumours.

Adding, "I have seen a bit of talk and a lot of kids at the studio… Would I do a reality show like that? I don’t know. I guess it depends … right time, right place, it just depends."

Well, she didn’t say no?

Who do you think is behind the alien mask?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!