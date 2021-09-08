Nicole Scherzinger's Lawyer Fires Back Over Pussycat Doll Tour Allegations

Nicole Scherzinger's lawyer is vehemently denying allegations that Scherzinger is trying to derail the Pussy Cat Dolls reunion tour calling the lawsuit filed against her “ludicrous and false”.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week, alleges how Scherzinger had agreed to a 49 per cent chunk of the reunion and new business venture for Pussy Cat Dolls Worldwide.

According to papers filed, with the tour postponed due to the covid pandemic, Scherzinger is now refusing to participate without a renegotiation of the contract terms, including a 75 per cent chunk plus final decision-making authority.

The lawsuit which was filed by the Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin, claims that the touring company Live Nation is demanding the US$600,000 it originally shelled out for the original tour dates.

Lawyer Howard King says Antin’s attempt to attack Nicole’s success to pull her out of a financial hole she created due to “poor business and professional decisions” will be unsuccessful.

King went on to say it was before Nicole’s involvement that Antin borrowed US$600,000 from Live Nation.

“Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $US150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions (including the public release of the group members’ confidential financial information),” he added.

King said Nicole hopes she can return to performing with PCD one day, but “this will not happen under these circumstances.”

Once the complaint is served, which King says has not happened yet, Scherzinger has 30 days to officially respond to it.

