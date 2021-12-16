Nicole Kidman Wants You To Watch Out For This One Thing In Her New Movie

Hollywood is buzzing after the first screenings of Nicole Kidman in her role as Lucille Ball in her new Amazon Prime Video film 'Being The Ricardos'.

Not only does that buzzing sound like an Oscar, it's set to be one of the biggest films of the year.

When Nicole and husband Keith Urban caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill, Nicole revealed the trick she did on set to really separate the two women - Lucille Ball and her character of Lucy Ricardo.

Nicole also revealed that the film is an ode to Lucille's work and her role as a trailblazer.

'Being The Ricardos' premieres on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

