Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian & Dua Lipa Take The Catwalk For Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa have taken to the catwalk for Balenciaga's Fall 2022 runway show!

Kidman wore a silver one shoulder gown with a long train and opera gloves and absolutely dominated the show.

Take a look here:

Other stars walking for the luxury brand include Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Not to mention, Selling Sunset "villain" Christine Quinn was also walking for the brand!

You can watch the full Balenciaga runway show here:

Devoted husband Keith Urban was front row to watch wife Nicole take the runway!

Kris Jenner, North and Saint West were also spotted, alongside Euphoria's Alexa Demie, Emily Ratajkowski, Michelle Yeoh and Offset.

