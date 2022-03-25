Nicole Kidman Eats PHOTOS In Trailer For New Series 'Roar'

We have the new trailer for Nicole Kidman's upcoming series, Roar, which shows her eating PHOTOS! No, we're not joking.

The story is based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern, and explores female experiences that many women have but rarely talk about. Through these 8 stories, each episode uses magical realism and delivers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.

Here's the trailer:

Roar stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

The show will be premiering on Apple TV+ on April 15!

