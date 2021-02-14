Nicki Minaj's Father Killed

In some sad news this morning, rapper and performer Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has been killed.

The 64-year-old was walking along a street on Long Island, NYC when he was struck by a car in a hit and run incident.

Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

At the point of publish, Nicki hasn't made any comment or released a statement about her Father's death.

We're sending love and support to her and her family.

