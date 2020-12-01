Nicki Minaj Officially Introduces Her Son To Her Fans And It's Adorable

Nicki Minaj has taken to Twitter to introduce her new baby son in the cutest way possible! The rapper posted an audio file of the little one saying hi!

By saying hi, we mean gurgling and generally being cute.

Hilariously, it only took Nicki's fans mere moments to take the audio and make a song out of it!

We love this and we cannot wait to see what her next move is when it comes to her career, rumored to be a collab with... Cardi B! Stay tuned!

