Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Have Welcomed Their First Baby!
Congratulations!
Nicki Minaj
Congratulations are in order for rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, who have just become first-time parents!
A source has confirmed the news to People this morning, stating the couple welcomed a baby on Wednesday in Los Angeles, local time.
Nicki first announced she was pregnant back in July, when she posted a series of elaborate photos showing her baby bump.
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” the 10-time Grammy nominee wrote.
“Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”
Stunning!
The 37-year-year old rapper said she was retiring from music last year, announcing she had plans to start a family.
Congratulations, Nicki and Kenneth!
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.