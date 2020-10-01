Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Have Welcomed Their First Baby!

Congratulations are in order for rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, who have just become first-time parents!

A source has confirmed the news to People this morning, stating the couple welcomed a baby on Wednesday in Los Angeles, local time.

Nicki first announced she was pregnant back in July, when she posted a series of elaborate photos showing her baby bump.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” the 10-time Grammy nominee wrote.

“Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”

Stunning!

The 37-year-year old rapper said she was retiring from music last year, announcing she had plans to start a family.

Congratulations, Nicki and Kenneth!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.