Nicki Minaj Has Dropped Solid Hints That She's PREGNANT!

Rapper Nicki Minaj has sent Twitter into a spin after hinting that she's pregnant with her first child!

She opened up her tweets and let fans ask her questions.

When asked by a fan if she's been cooking in quarantine, Nicki responded with:

Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow.

THEN, people started getting suspicious asking if she's getting sick in the mornings. Her reply? THIS:

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo

BUT THEN, THIS HAPPENED:

While Nicki Minaj hasn't totally confirmed or announced her pregnancy, it's safe to say we think she could be given those tweets! If it IS true, congrats!

