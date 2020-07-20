Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Pregnant In Stunning Photoshoot!

Congratulations Nicki!

Nicki Minaj has revealed she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting their first baby!

The rap queen announced the news this morning, posting a series of elaborate photos showing her baby bump, the first with the simple hashtag "#preggers."

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” the 10-time Grammy nominee continued.

“Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

Gorgeous! 

The 37-year-year old rapper said she was retiring from music last year, announcing she had plans to start a family.

Congratulations, Nicki and Kenneth! 

