Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Pregnant In Stunning Photoshoot!
Nicki Minaj/Universal Music Group
Nicki Minaj has revealed she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are expecting their first baby!
The rap queen announced the news this morning, posting a series of elaborate photos showing her baby bump, the first with the simple hashtag "#preggers."
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” the 10-time Grammy nominee continued.
“Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛”
The 37-year-year old rapper said she was retiring from music last year, announcing she had plans to start a family.
