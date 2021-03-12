Nick Jonas And His Short Shorts Drop New Video For 'Spaceman'

Nick Jonas may be a spaceman but his talent is out of this world. That's is confirmed courtesy of the video for his new song 'Spaceman' that dropped today.

We see Nick as a moody lonesome astronaut who manages to find time to slip into some short shorts and a sweater in between the mundane chores on a deserted planet.

Nick also is reminded of his one true love (and real-life wife Priyanka Chopra) in some holographic moments.

We're all for it and love this new era of the hottest Jonas. Yes. The hottest.

Get your hands on 'Spaceman' here.

