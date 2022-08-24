Nick Cannon Makes A Father's Day Vasectomy Cocktail With Ryan Reynolds!

Nick Cannon, the celebrity that keeps getting women pregnant, has teamed up with A-lister Ryan Reynolds to make a cocktail named..."The Vasectomy".

Get this: Between Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds, there are 11 (yes, 11) reasons to celebrate Father's Day. As in, that's how many kids they have combined!

So this year, they are choosing to celebrate with a vasectomy. It's time to give the gift of NOT giving. Thankfully not for Nick, who is still breeding like mad.

To promote Reynold's Aviation Gin, the actor called on Cannon to walk social media followers through a cocktail recipe for "The Vasectomy", that calls for gin, cranberry juice, tonic and lemon juice.

Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin Recipe: The Vasectomy

45ML of Aviation Gin

30ML cranberry juice

90ML tonic water

Dash of lemon juice

Garnish with lemon

And there you go, you've got a vasectomy!.....(cocktail)

5 Reasons Why We Love Dynasty's Blake Carrington

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android