Nick & Haydo Spent Halloween in a Haunted Hotel

Legend has it that the Criterion Hotel is haunted.

Mrs Parker's death still remains a mystery, but one things for sure, her spirit still lurks around the Cri, especially in Room 35.



So against better judgement, Nick & Haydo decided to spend Halloween in Room 35, to see if they can communicate Mrs. Parker's spirit, and they may have succeeded.



Listen to the full story below!

Stay up to date with Nick & Haydo by listening to their daily catch-up podcast, search "Nick & Haydo" on your favourite podcasting app to subscribe!