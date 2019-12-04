Niall Horan Addresses Selena Gomez Dating Rumours

Niall Horan reveals his relationship status and addressed the dating rumour surrounding Selena Gomez!

Earlier this month Niall Horan and Selena Gomez were photographed celebrating the release of Niall's single 'Nice to Meet Ya' together. Since then, they've also been spotted visiting each other's houses and praising each other on Instagram, so fans asked the Hit Network's Lise, Sarah, Dan and Ben to get to the bottom it!

On the show this morning Niall had a chat to the Hit Network about his relationship status and the rumours surrounding Selena Gomez...

