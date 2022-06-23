Nia Vardalos Reveals 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Has Officially Begun Filming!

Twenty years after the release of the original film (and six years after its sequel), My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has officially entered production!

Nia Vardalos (the movie’s leading star AND director) has revealed filming has begun for the hotly-anticipated threequel.

Taking to Instagram, Nia shared a video from a hotel in Athens to confirm the news.

Watch it here:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was originally slated to be shot last year, but a slew of uncontrollable complications (namely the pandemic and the tragic passing of Michael Constantine, who played the family's patriarch, Gus) threw the schedule out the window.

Love a cheeky streaming service binge? You'll want to catch this:

While the original film followed Toula as she fell in love with Ian, and the sequel followed her parent’s eventual wedding, the new film is expected to follow Toula’s daughter, Paris, and her boyfriend, Bennett, but no official announcements have been made.

A release date is also TBC, but we’re just glad to hear it’s actually happening!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: