Next Week’s Powerball Cash Prize Will Jackpot To $80 Million

Next Thursday’s Powerball jackpot will climb to a whopping $80 million after not being claimed over the past six weeks.

If the Division One prize has a solo winner, it will be the first time ever $80 million has been won by one person!

“If we have one $80 million Powerball winner next week, they will also become the third biggest individual lottery winner in Australia,” The Lott’s Ally Ramsamy told 7 News.

“They’d only be surpassed by a Sydney healthcare worker who scored a $107 million Powerball prize in January 2019 and a Chatswood Dad who scored a $96 million Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize in August last year.”

May the odds be ever in your favour!

