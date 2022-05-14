Newspoll Puts Labor Ahead As Morrison Kicks Off In Melbourne

Scott Morrison's days in the lodge appear to be numbered according to this morning's Newspoll.

Conducted between May 10-13 from a sample of 1,532 voters, Labor has been placed unanimously ahead with a 54-46 lead, unchanged from the previous week’s Newspoll.

Although Mr Morrison is still preferred prime minister to Mr Albanese with a 43-42 point lead (44-42 the previous week).

It follows a week where Morrison conceded he has been a “bulldozer” over the last two years and promises to change the way he does things after the election.

On Saturday, when asked how he will change, Morrison said he would try to “explain” himself better to the Australian people and try to relate more.

“I know sometimes (it) looks like I'm just pressing on. But you know, as a prime minister, you gotta get the stuff done,” he said during a campaign stop in the Victorian seat of Deakin.

“I will seek to… explain my motives and my concerns and empathise a lot more.”

Spruiking the Coalition's $20.2m expansion of the sporting schools’ program if re-elected, Morrison said there is nothing “more uplifting” than spending time with kids on a Saturday morning, particularly with kids in Melbourne doing it tough over the last couple of years.

"…by investing in a healthy lifestyle of our children and doing that with the highly successful sporting schools program, this means we can get more and more about into healthy lifestyles, we need to get them off those phones and get them on the field," he said.

