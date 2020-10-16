We've Finally Cleared Up The Confusion Between WA State Government & Health Advice On Reopening Of The Border

It's pretty safe to say many western Australians are confused by the conflicting messages from the State Government and Health Officials...

So, we spoke to 9News Reporter Lucy McLeod who clarified the discrepancies between Premier Mark McGowan and Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson on the hard border closures in WA. 

16 October 2020

