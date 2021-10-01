Newly Released Bodycam Footage Sheds New Light On Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie's Relationship

New footage released from the domestic violence dispute recorded by Moab police bodycam footage, sheds new light on Gabby Petito her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s relationship.

Gabby Petito was found dead on September 29 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, her death being ruled a homicide. Her missing fiancé Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest, subject to a large scale manhunt.

On August 12, Moab police responded to a domestic abuse incident at the entrance to Arches National Park after they received calls of a male slapping a female whilst driving.

In previously released footage, signs pointed to Petito as the aggressor, however, the newly surfaced footage along with other sources suggest Brian was abusive.

In the video, an officer approaches Laundrie via the driver's window of the Ford.

“Hey, we got a call about a male hitting a female, and the two of them and getting in this vehicle taking off,” the officer says.

“Sorry… I, I, I, I don’t have time to defend myself by sitting here. But I pushed her away. She gets really worked up, and when she does she swings and she had her cell phone in her hand. So, I was just trying to push her away,” an agitated Laundrie responds.

Minutes later, the officer then questions Gabby about marks on her face and arms.

“So there’s two people that saw him hit you,” he said.

A visibly distressed Gabby admits Brian hit her but downplays it: “Well, to be honest, I definitely hit him first,” she said.

A distressed Gabby Petito speaks to an officer in the previously released police bodycam footage. Source: YouTube

The police officer calls the witness who reported the assault.

“You did see her slapping him though it sounds like,” the officer said.

“Yes.. but it was like, yeah,” the witness replied.

As police explained to Gabby the law required them to make an arrest where they have probable cause to believe domestic violence occurred, Gabby becomes anxious.

“I don’t want to be separated,” she cries.

“You going to have anxiety?” the officer asked.

“Yeah. No. We’re a team, please,” she says through tears.

The police went back and forth with their supervisor over whether to charge or not before deciding it was too minor a case.

“Society and the judges and everyone can judge me for this. I am looking at a 110-pound female and her fiancé who have no means to be separated. He doesn’t want to pursue it. She’s not a threat to him,” the officer concludes.

The search continues to find Brian Laundrie who was reported missing on September 17.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.