Newcastle Singer Jailed For Predatory Sexual Assault

A well-known Newcastle singer is now behind bars for child sex and indecent assault.

Well known for all the wrong reasons, Daniel ‘Jimmy’ Hanson used his prestige as the lead singer of a popular local band to prey on young females as young as 12 years old.

Stay up-to-date on the latest crime with Crimewatch Newcastle - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

14 victims, between the ages of 12 and 22 have come forward with six of those previously facing him in court, sharing their stories of fulfilling his sick fantasies and falling victim to his coercive domination.

The 24-year-old who appeared via video link in the Newcastle District Court on Thursday pleaded guilty to 23 charges of child sex and indecent assault offences.

Fronting local bands ‘Falling for Beloved’ and ‘We built Atlantis’, the lead singer was handed a 28-year sentence, with a non-parole period of 21 years.

If you, or someone you know needs help, contact 1800 Respect on 1800 737 732 or here.

