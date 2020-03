The Hunter will be well represented at this weekend's Mardi Gras in Sydney.

Newcastle Pride has around 80 people taking part in the parade.

This time around they're promising to go bigger and better.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Newcastle Pride Festival, themed ‘This Is Me’, is being held Friday August 14th – Sunday 30 August 30th.

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST NEWS BELOW