Celebrate Inclusion and Diversity at Newcastle Pride Fest 2023

Newcastle Pride Festival is a series of camp & colourful events celebrating diversity and inclusion over four fabulous weeks!

Hit106.9 is very proud to once again partnering with them!

The festival will be showcasing a broad range of fun & vibrant events from the 6th October - 29th October.

The Black Thunder will be on hand at the Newcastle Pride Fair Day on Saturday October 21st, providing a chill out zone, polaroid station and games!

Check them all out and grab your tickets here