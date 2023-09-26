Celebrate Inclusion and Diversity at Newcastle Pride Fest 2023

Newcastle Pride Festival on again!

Article heading image for Celebrate Inclusion and Diversity at Newcastle Pride Fest 2023

Newcastle Pride Festival is a series of camp & colourful events celebrating diversity and inclusion over four fabulous weeks!

Hit106.9 is very proud to once again partnering with them!

The festival will be showcasing a broad range of fun & vibrant events from the 6th October - 29th October.

The Black Thunder will be on hand at the Newcastle Pride Fair Day on Saturday October 21st, providing a chill out zone, polaroid station and games!  

Check them all out and grab your tickets here

