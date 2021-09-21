Newcastle Airport Named As Exposure Contact Site

There have been multiple locations added to the Newcastle exposure list including the Newcastle airport.

The news comes after The Hunter reared 17 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases over night with 12 of these cases infectious while out in the community.

The Newcastle airport has been added to the exposure list along with a handful of various supermarkets.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended these locations during the affected time frames to get tested and self-isolate.

These people are now considered casual contacts, unless contacted by NSW Health.

Eight of the new cases were detected in Lake Macquarie, two were detected in Maitland, one was detected in Cessnock, one in Muswellbrook and five in Newcastle.

The brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Hunter New England to 476.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with the virus, 14 of the cases have been linked back to known cases and one case is still being investigated.

