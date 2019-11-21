NEWCASTLE 500 - Everything you Need to know!
Transport, Parking, What's On and MORE
How Do I Get There?
Public Transport
Your ticket pays for your public transport (bounded by Bomaderry, Goulburn, Bathurst, Scone and Dungog stations)
So you won’t have to pay a cent to ride your way into town on the train, bus or light rail
“There will be additional trains, frequent light rail services and extra buses too. Ferries will also run more often, so leave the car at home”
-Transport Management Spokesperson
Light rail services will run from 5am until 1am each day, but services will start and end their trips at Queens Wharf instead of Newcastle Beach from 5am Thursday 21 November until 1am Tuesday 26 November due to road closures.
To help plan your trip on public transport, visit www.transportnsw.info
Park and Ride
There will be 2 Park and Ride locations.
McDonald Jones Stadium and Stockton Wharf. Buses leaving the stadium will go to Honeysuckle Drive, where fans can walk just over 1km.
Parking near the event is very limited so driving yourself is absolutely not recommended, there will also be major road closures all around the event.
Roads closed from Friday
Wharf Road and Church Street will be closed off
All eastbound lanes of Scott/Hunter Street will close between Darby and Watt streets at 5am Thursday and remain closed until Tuesday
Roads closed Saturday and Sunday
Stewart Avenue northbound at Newcastle Interchange between 6am and midnight Saturday and 6am and 8pm Sunday; sections of Hunter, Brown, Wolfe, Perkins and Newcomen streets between 6am and 8pm both days; Honeysuckle Drive eastbound at Stewart Avenue between 6am and midday both days; and parts of Church, King and Bolton streets between 3pm and 8pm both days
Keep an eye on livetraffic.com for a detailed list of road closures
The advice is very clear, make the most of public transport and avoid driving and parking at all costs!
What's On?
Super Signing Session
The official off-track signing session and meet all 26 Supercars drivers.
FREE posters will be available on the day plus you can watch a live broadcast of “Trackside Live” as it goes to air on Fox Sports.
Drivers will be signing autographs between 5pm and 6pm.
When: 4:30pm - 6:30pm, Thursday 21 November 2019
Where: Civic Park, Newcastle
Pit Lane Walks
Take a behind-the-scenes look through the epicentre of all the action in pit lane at the 2019 Coates Hire Newcastle 500. Witness teams and drivers in preparation for the gruelling 500km of endurance racing. Get in quick as tickets are limited.
More Off-Track Attractions
Friday to Sunday ON TRACK at a Glance
Friday
- 9am-12pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Aussie Racing Series, Super2 and Supercars practice
- 12pm-4pm SuperUtes, Toyota 86 Series, Super2 and Supercars practice + SuperUtes and Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying
Saturday
- 9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series Races + Super2, Toyota 86 and Supercars Qualifying
- 12:15 - Supercars Drivers Parade
- 12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout
- 4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 31
Sunday
- 9am-12pm - Aussie Racing Series, Toyota 86 and SuperUtes Races + Super2 Qualifying and Supercars Qualifying
- 12pm-4pm - SuperUtes, Toyota 86, Super2 and Aussie Racing Races + Supercars Top 10 Shootout
- 4:15 - Supercars Championship Race 32
For the full official schedule check here:https://www.supercars.com/2019-coates-hire-newcastle-500-schedule-results/