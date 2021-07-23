New Zealand To Suspend Travel Bubble With Australia Due To East Coast COVID-19 Outbreaks

New Zealand is suspending its travel bubble with Australia from midnight tonight for at least 2 months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision hasn't been made lightly.

"I know this will mean many people will find themselves separated for a time once more from friends and family who live in Australia. I know this announcement will be a disappointment to them. Now is the time for a suspension to ensure New Zealanders aren't put in undue rest from COVID-19," she said.

The pause will be in place for at least the next eight weeks, flagging concerns about the Delta variant spreading in multiple Aussie states. However, Kiwis Down Under will be able to return.

The situation will be reassessed in September.

