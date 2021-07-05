New Zealand's Trans-Tasman Bubble Opens Up To South Australians

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand for South Australians, Tasmanians, Victorians and residents in the Australian Capital Territory has resumed.

Tans-Tasman travellers just need to provide a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure before boarding flights to New Zealand.

Quarantine-free travel to New Zealand is back but what about SA's other restrictions?

Its also a 'no-go' for anyone who has been Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia on or after 10.30pm on June 26.

Hopeful travellers who have been in New South Wales since midnight on June 22 are also 'not invited'.

Meanwhile, SA have recorded one positive Covid-19 in a returned traveller after leaving Adelaide hotel quarantine – but authorities insist he is not a community risk.

