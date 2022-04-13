New Zealand Resumes Quarantine-Free Travel For Aussies

Thousands of travellers are set to touch down in New Zealand today following the border reopening for fully vaccinated Australians overnight.

As the new rules kick-in, incomers won't need to quarantine however they still require adequate COVID testing upon arrival.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says it's "extraordinarily exciting" to welcome those across the ditch.

"I can't imagine or remember a time where we would've been so excited to welcome back our Australian family to our shores," Ardern told Seven.

Almost 4,000 travellers are set to fly over the trans-tasman passage, although it comes as hold-ups continue at airports across the east coast.

Those eager to travel since the school holidays kicked in have been caught up in airport delays in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

While airport bosses are citing understaffing due to recent pandemic changes, some Australian travellers maintain the delays are due to "inexperienced" travellers not understanding rules with electronics and carry-on luggage.

Sydney airport have warned travellers - concerning mostly domestic flights - to arrive at least two hours prior to takeoff to avoid waiting in queues.

There's an expectation that the lengthy stoppages will heighten over the coming days, with an expected 80,000 Sydney passengers passing domestically on Thursday. While Brisbane airport is expecting at least 50,000 visitors on Thursday.

