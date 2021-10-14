New Zealand Records Highest Spike In Covid Cases In Six Weeks

New Zealand has seen its biggest rise in Covid cases in six weeks with 77 new cases recorded on Thursday, all of which were detected in Auckland.

The jump has sparked concerns the country’s largest city will have its lockdown extended beyond next week.

Currently, more than 1.7 million people are under strict stay-at-home orders as health authorities scramble to get the highly infectious Delta outbreak under control.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said illegal home gatherings were likely to be the cause of the surge, stating that cases are likely to continue going up.

Speaking at a Wellington media conference, Robertson said "now is not the time for complacency," urging residents in Auckland to strictly follow the Level 3 rules, which requires most people to stay at home unless there is an absolutely urgent reason to go out.

People exercise in Cornwall Park in Auckland on Wednesday 13 October. Source: Getty Images

Yesterday, the country recorded 55 new Covid cases. Officials have promised once 90 per cent are vaccinated, lockdowns will be no more. Currently, 59% of New Zealand’s eligible population has received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

In comparison to other countries, New Zealand’s Delta outbreak has been fairly contained. They have seen 4,472 Covid cases and 28 deaths during the pandemic.

