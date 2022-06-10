New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Raises Deportations Policies In Meeting With Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is hosting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden in Sydney today to discuss a list of issues.

While conversations are expected to be routine and uncontroversial, Ardern’s main topic open to debate will be when she raises Australia’s deportations policy, which both the Ardern and previous governments have been hostile about.

The policy has seen thousands of New Zealanders with criminal records be sent back across the Tasman, even if they have spent little, if not any, time in the country.

At a press conference this week, Ardern said she would continue to raise the issue with Australia, labelling deportation as a ‘significant issue’.

"Our concern has been that we have seen some of the really extreme examples — those who have little or no connection to New Zealand, who have been deported to New Zealand," she said.

"And then we see the consequences of that anti-social [behaviour] and that lack of connection back at home.

"We do want to see if we can make progress on some of those really difficult examples [that] New Zealand has come up against."

Ardern reiterated it wasn’t that New Zealand had an issue with deportation as a whole, but it was the fact offenders’ connections were in Australia, and they are being sent to New Zealand with no one to unite with.

“Just to be clear, the issue we have is not with deportation. We deport as well. If a New Zealander comes to Australia and commits a crime, send them home ... but when someone comes here and essentially, hasn’t even really had any connection with New Zealand at all ... have all their connections in Australia and are essentially Australian, sending them back to New Zealand, that’s where we’ve had the grievance,” she said.

“I’ve heard the prime minister prior to winning the election speak to his acknowledgement that that is the part of the policy that we’ve taken issue with. Even that acknowledgement says to me he’s hearing us, he knows it’s a problem.”

