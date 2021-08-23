New Zealand Lockdown Extended With 35 New Covid Cases

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announced on Monday afternoon an extended country-wide lockdown.

Recording 35 new cases, with record levels of testing, Ms Ardern confirmed that possible transmission within the Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility in Auckland remains under investigation.

The NZ prime minister confirmed that a Sydney returnee is the source of New Zealand's current Delta outbreak.

It’s also been determined that six people were in the atrium walkway at the same time the Sydney returnee was in the lobby.

Ms Ardern announced that they will 'hold the course for longer' with all of New Zealand to stay in alert level 4 until 11:59pm Friday.

Meanwhile, Auckland residents will endure alert Level 4 until at least 11:59pm on August 31.

Ms Ardern said, the extra four days will give them additional data, testing across known contacts, and "a level of reassurance".

There are now 107 community cases of COVID-19 in NZ with 33 located in Auckland and two in Wellington.

Five cases have been hospitalised, but none are in the ICU

