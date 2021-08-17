New Zealand Heads Into Lockdown After Man Tests Positive To COVID-19

New Zealand will head into a three-day lockdown 11.59 tonight following the discovery of a Covid-19 case in Auckland.

The announcement was made at 6pm local time by Prime Minister Jacinda Adern. The Auckland and Coromandel regions will be in lockdown for seven days.

The case, a 59-year-old man from Auckland's North Shore, tested positive when he presented to his GP yesterday.

There have been no links to hotel quarantine or the border established. The variant has not been identified, but genome sequencing is currently underway.

“Every case we have had in MIQ has been the Delta Variant of Covid and Delta is surging around the world. While we cannot confirm it yet, we need to assume that our case is Delta too, “Going hard and early has worked for us before, while we know that Delta is a more dangerous enemy to combat, the same methods can combat it once more,” - Jacinda Adern

The man is not vaccinated, while his wife who is vaccinated, has tested negative.

Adern said New Zealand should learn from Australia's lessons:

"We want to be short and sharp not light and long - we've seen what happens in Sydney and we don't want that."

This is the first case in New Zealand since February.