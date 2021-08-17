New Zealand Have Recorded Four New Cases Overnight

New Zealand has now reported four new Covid-19 cases overnight, with one of the cases identified as a worker from Auckland City Hospital.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent New Zealand into a nationwide lockdown yesterday after recording one new community case.

These latest cases are the first community transmissions recorded in six months.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

One of the cases is a fully vaccinated worker at the Auckland City Hospital and another is a contact of the initial case identified yesterday.

Patients and colleagues of the health worker will undergo immediate testing and isolation, as too will any staff who worked in the same ward.

All four of the new cases have been identified and confirmed as the highly contagious Delta variant, all are linked to the initial case reported yesterday.

With New Zealand's exemplary history of tackling the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand that this time will be no exception.

"I know that given Delta has not been in our community before that that will be news that people will find deeply concerning," she said.

"But I want to reassure people — the best place we can be right now is level 4, and that these measures have worked before and will work again."

The Prime Minister yesterday announced that the entire country would go into lockdown for at least three days, while Auckland as the main area of concern will remain in lockdown for seven days.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.