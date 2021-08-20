New Zealand Determines The Source Of Their Covid-19 Delta Outbreak

It’s been revealed there are 22 cases of Covid-19 in Auckland with the virus now reaching Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the missing piece of the puzzle is a returning traveller who jetted into Auckland from Sydney on August 7.

Here’s what we know:

Twelve new cases are part of the Auckland cluster whilst 8 remain under investigation.

An investigation is underway to decipher the missing link between the returnee and Case A.

1 case is an Air New Zealand crew member who is considered a border-related case (outside Auckland cluster).

Cases are either transferred or being transferred to a managed isolation facility with strict infection prevention procedures in place.

Two cases are hospitalised in a stable condition.

We'll need to wait till later today to learn if the NZ lockdown will be extended.

