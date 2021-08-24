New Zealand Determined To Eliminate COVID Despite 41 New Cases

COVID-19 cases across the ditch continue to rise with 41 new infections detected on Tuesday.

Vowing to stand by its COVID elimination strategy, New Zealand's Delta outbreak has swollen to 148 cases, with the number of close contacts extended to more than 15,700 people.

The National Briefing

Included in the 41 new cases, 38 are in Auckland, and 3 are in Wellington and eight people have been hospitalised.

It’s also reported the main contingency of infections are among people of Samoan ethnicity and linked to a sub-cluster originating from the Assembly of God church in Mangere, Auckland prior to the lockdown.

Speaking at Tuesday’s media briefing in Wellington, Director General of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said dealing with the Delta variant reinforces "just how critical it is" that people follow the level 4 restrictions.

“It is, as we know, highly infectious and transmissible, and as we have seen spreads rapidly,” he said.

Dr Bloomfield however remains confident that although numbers were growing, they weren’t out of control.

“Yes, we’ve seen an increase today but reassuringly we’re not seeing an exponential growth in case numbers”

Meantime, New Zealand’s COVID vaccine rollout been boosted with 63,333 doses administered on Monday.

