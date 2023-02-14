New Zealand Declares National State Of Emergency

New Zealand have declared a national state of emergency as cyclone Gabrielle continues to cause havoc across the country’s North Island.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins commended all of the first respinders who have risked their lives to rescue others as dangerous weather thrashes the region.

"This is an extreme weather event, probably the biggest we have seen in recent times, and it comes hot on the heels of other extreme weather events. For our emergency supports agencies, it is a particularly stressful time," he said.

"This is very significant, the fact that we've declared a national state of emergency means that a statutory threshold ... has been reached. It's quite a high threshold."

The emergency declaration was issued on Tuesday at around 8:43AM.

This is the third time a National State of Emergency has been declared in New Zealand with the first following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011 and the second during the Covid pandemic.

New Zealand Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said that the most dangerous part of the storm has passed but a number of dangers remain including flooding, landslides and damaged roads and buildings.

The declaration will allow rescue and response teams to allocate the adequate resources to the most impacted areas.

The storms has knocked out power for across a number of areas leaving many families stranded without access to communications.

