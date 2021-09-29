New Zealand Cases Soar Across Marginalised Communities

New Zealand Covid cases have jumped exponentially one week into Auckland's moderate eased restrictions.

45 new community cases were recorded on Wednesday, including 12 mystery cases, a significant jump from the previous 24-hour reporting period of only eight infections.

Majority of cases were localised to Auckland, who are nearing the end of level 3 restrictions, with a review scheduled for October 4.

The National Briefing

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the case numbers were expected, with quite a few people in transitional housing and moving around for a myriad of reasons.

"Some of our cases today may have been working in essential or permitted businesses … this emphasises the importance of everyone in Auckland continuing to abide by level 3 measures. They are there for a reason.” - Dr Bloomfield

Mr Bloomfield indicated that a more nuanced approach was needed with infected people in transitional and emergency housing requiring a different tact.

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, Clinical Director, National Hauora Coalition told the Science Media Centre that the spike in cases is hitting vulnerable communities the hardest.

"The Covid-19 delta variant has reached communities that are made vulnerable by poverty and housing overcrowding. These communities have the most exposure to Covid because they are overcrowded, have less income and have been historically poorly served by health and social sectors"

Dr Jansen believes more is needed to be done, to mitigate Covid from reaching "communities that are made vulnerable by poverty and housing overcrowding".

"These communities have the most exposure to Covid because they are overcrowded, have less income and have been historically poorly served by health and social sectors," he said.

"Outbreaks in these communities will require extra effort, extra resources and service providers who are culturally concordant. It is in our collective interest to engage authentically and invest our efforts and resources to support these communities towards elimination or containment." - Dr Jansen

Meanwhile, the National party have laid out their Covid plan for ‘vigorous suppression’ as opposed to Jacinda Ardern's 'elimination' strategy.

Without naming names, the Opposition report their three-pillar plan has been “thoroughly vetted” by the experts.

The National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson, Chris Bishop, said the government was running “a lottery in human misery every week”.

Instead, the Opposition have boasted of a plan that includes 10 steps for “supercharging” vaccination rates and ending lockdowns once vaccination rates reach 70 to 75 per cent of eligible people.

The National party have yet to deliver their modelling for Covid caseloads and health department capacities.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.