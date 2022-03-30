New Year, New Name: Kelly Clarkson Has Legally Changed Her Name!

Kelly Clarkson (as she's known) has legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne, dropping "Clarkson" as her surname.

E! obtained the court documents, where a Californian judge signed off on the following, "There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the court documents read. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE."

It was officially signed off on March 28 after a year, with Kelly previously telling Today that she was ready for a change.

"My new name more fully reflects who I am," the Breakaway singer said.

As what's next for Kelly, we'll have to wait and see! The star has not yet changed their social media channels to reflect the name change.

