New Workplace Relations Bill Targeting Flexible Work Options And Better Pay

The federal government hopes to get wages moving in new legislation introduced to parliament on Thursday.

The Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill also aims to deliver greater flexible work options for people who might need it.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said it’s about creating opportunity and ease.

"So, what this work bill is about, is making it easier for different workplaces to get agreements.

"Women still carry the main responsibility for caring work and are more likely to request flexible work arrangements," he said in a statement.

"In order to access the flexibility, they need to manage work and care, they are often forced to drop out of the workforce, or to take lower-paid or less secure employment.

"This plays a major role in widening the gender pay gap," he said.

Described as "a seismic shift" to the nation's industrial relations laws, not all businesses are on board for the whole kit-and-caboodle.

"It's a major concern for business because we really could see a seismic shift in the way in which bargaining is structured in Australia," Andrew McKellar from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

"What we don't want to see as an outcome which will take us back towards industry-wide pattern agreements, where it's one size fits all.

"Potentially, this bill goes too far, it will get the balance wrong," he warned.

But ACTU Secretary Sally McManus said that employer groups opposing the plan was not unexpected.

"Those are the same people who've denied workers' pay rises for 10 years," she told the ABC.

"So, if they think there's a law that's going to make it easier for workers to get pay rises, they're of course going to oppose it. - ACTU Secretary Sally McManus

The bill will also ban secrecy clauses so staff can discuss their salaries.

