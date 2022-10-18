New Workplace Relations Bill Aims To Close Gender Pay Gap

The Federal Government is set to introduce its Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill to parliament next week, delivering a fairer workplace relations system for Australian workers.

The shake-up to workplace relations will put an end to pay secrecy clauses, which stop employees at a company from discussing amongst themselves how they much get paid.

“These clauses have been used to conceal gender pay discrepancies,” said a government statement.

“Banning them will improve transparency, reduce the risk of gender pay discrimination and empower women to ask their employers for pay rises.”

Designed to get wages moving, the bill is the first step in Labor's workplace relations reforms.

"For a decade they had a government that deliberately kept their wages low and did nothing to close the loopholes that have made Australian jobs less secure. That has left people struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living has gone up," Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said.

"These changes will bring the laws up to date with the needs of the modern workplace.

"A key objective of this Bill will be to help close the gender pay gap," the minister said.

"Women should not be paid less than men – it’s that simple. That’s why gender pay equity will be at the centre of our workplace reforms." - Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke

