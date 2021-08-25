New Wiggle Says She's Excited For All Kids To See Themselves Represented On Screen

New red Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins talks of how she was recruited for the gig from Instagram, and feels like all her dreams came true securing the gig!

Lise & Sarah caught up with the 15-year-old to talk about her life journey, and what she's excited most about for this new opportunity.

