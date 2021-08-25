- Entertainment NewsNew Wiggle Says She's Excited For All Kids To See Themselves Represented On Screen
New Wiggle Says She's Excited For All Kids To See Themselves Represented On Screen
What A Superstar!
New red Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins talks of how she was recruited for the gig from Instagram, and feels like all her dreams came true securing the gig!
Lise & Sarah caught up with the 15-year-old to talk about her life journey, and what she's excited most about for this new opportunity.
