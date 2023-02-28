New Warning From Dentists About Vaping Effects On Oral Health

Dentists have released a new caution to Australians of the threat exposed from the use of e-cigarettes following the analysis of recent research.

While there is no tobacco in e-cigarettes, many vapes still contain nicotine and other chemicals including heavy metals causing similar negative effects to people’s health such as dry mouth, increased cavities incidents and gum disease, and chronic bad breath.

Over two million Australians have admitted to using vapes, with over 20 per cent of those aged between 18 to 24.

Bupa Dental Head Dentist Dr Cathryn Madden warned social media is glamourising vaping as a healthy alternative to smoking, but in fact is causing its own concerns towards oral and general health.

“By medical standards, vaping technology is fairly new and there is a lot we still don’t know about its long-term effects on oral and general health,” she said.

“What we do know is that vaping liquids can contain harmful substances and cancer-causing chemicals and that smoking in all its forms can have a detrimental impact on your oral health.

“That’s why we strongly encourage people to let their dentist know if they are considering vaping or are vaping already as we are best placed to check your mouth for changes and provide clinical research-based advice which is dangerously lacking across social media.”

Dr Madden suggested people who are looking to combat the effects caused by smoking should visit their dentist or medical professional.

She said the best way to manage their health included brushing effectively twice a day and flossing effectively, drinking plenty of water and chewing sugarless gum to increase salvia levels to improve bad breath and protect teeth against cavities.

