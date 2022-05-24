New VR Game Set To Educate Our Kids On The Consequences Of Cyber Bullying

The wonderful people at Constable Care have released a brand new campaign called Overshare, that explores the impacts of cyber bullying.

In the age of the internet, the online world is a central part of modern teenage life. Students and young people are often at risk of experiencing cyber bullying and need to develop important decision-making skills regarding issues of cyber safety.

Overshare is an interactive Virtual Reality (VR) film that allows young people to put themselves in someone else’s shoes, experiencing first-hand the effects and consequences of the choices they make as the central character.

What's more, it's played in the style of a 'choose your own adventure', which will be a trip down memory lane for many parents.

In Overshare, players can rehearse real life experiences by engaging with the potential dangers and complexities of cyber-bullying and how they have the power to change the online culture of their communities.

WATCH:

Youth Choices is also presenting free Overshare VR incursions to WA schools and youth centres.

For more info on this amazing program and how you and your school can get involved, visit the Constable Care website.