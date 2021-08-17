New Vaccination Hub Opens Its Doors in Rockhampton

A new vaccination clinic has opened its doors in Rockhampton, promising to increase vaccination rates.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries facility will be able to administer up to 1,000 Pfizer jabs per day.

The new hub can be found at Block C on Yeppoon Road, and will replace the Rockhampton Hospital vaccination clinic which closed on Thursday.

Central Queensland’s Health CEO Steve Williamson is urging people to book appointments at the new hub.

“We have opened up to the population, so you can register now and start looking for appointments to be available to come and be vaccinated.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher asked for any residents that were eligible for the vaccine, but hadn’t yet had the jab, to register to do so.

“This new centre will help ensure our region’s vaccination rates keep growing.”

Meanwhile, Mackay's just reached a major milestone, more than 357 First Nations people are now fully immunised.

